Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 695,209 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 91.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 695,209 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in CAE by 53.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 485,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 169,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth about $92,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in CAE during the second quarter worth about $147,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

