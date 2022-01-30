Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.90 target price on the stock.

GRAB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.79.

Shares of Grab stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Grab has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

