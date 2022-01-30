Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 221.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after buying an additional 1,489,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 135.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after purchasing an additional 530,259 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,408,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,642,000. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. CLSA started coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BOCOM International lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.24.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($2.76). The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

