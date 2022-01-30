MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 6.4% Higher

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $341.09 and last traded at $339.85. 24,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 612,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $553.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,860,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,904 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 57.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,969,000 after acquiring an additional 95,537 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.