Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Buys $297,027.12 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 73,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $297,027.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 56,688 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $215,414.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,135 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $37,179.45.

On Friday, January 21st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 33,229 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $137,568.06.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 42,069 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $185,103.60.

On Monday, December 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,110 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $8,967.50.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 13,537 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $57,261.51.

On Monday, December 20th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 17,625 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $71,910.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 37,746 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $162,307.80.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 14,547 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $65,025.09.

Shares of SUP stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $100.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 4.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 40,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 42,437 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 80,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

