BMO Capital Markets Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $29.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.27.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39. Invesco has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,978,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 76,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

