Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 227,876 shares of company stock worth $16,436,462 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of -0.27. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

