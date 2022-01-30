JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $288.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $288.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $258.75.

VRTX stock opened at $243.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $243.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

