Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Comerica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 5.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Comerica by 8.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CMA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

NYSE:CMA opened at $93.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.76. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.