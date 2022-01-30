Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 458,590 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 29,644 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 303,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 84,835 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 783.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,587 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 55,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 80.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 271,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.40. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

