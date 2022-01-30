Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Price Target to $15.00

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. CarParts.com has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $141.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,339,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,306,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at about $17,041,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 31.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,076,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 493,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at about $7,475,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

