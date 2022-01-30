Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $76.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.25.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $103.42.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.