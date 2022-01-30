Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,800 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,669,000 after buying an additional 198,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,592,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,392,000 after buying an additional 84,852 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,561,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,919,000 after buying an additional 74,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,561,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,050,000 after buying an additional 451,248 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,909,000 after buying an additional 45,932 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLX opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.56. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.70 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

