Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 33.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Northern Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Northern Trust by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,476,000 after buying an additional 99,439 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Northern Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.92. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,505 shares of company stock worth $7,137,348 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.15.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

