Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of -125.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

