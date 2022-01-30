Analysts Expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.19). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.79) to ($3.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($4.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tempest Therapeutics.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TPST opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $41.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.09.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

