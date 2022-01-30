GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.16). GFL Environmental reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 234,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,966,000 after purchasing an additional 33,517 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

