GoldMining Inc. (CVE:GOLD) Director Sells C$11,286.00 in Stock

GoldMining Inc. (CVE:GOLD) Director Herb Dhaliwal sold 5,700 shares of GoldMining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.98, for a total transaction of C$11,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,300 shares in the company, valued at C$97,614.
CVE:GOLD opened at C$0.90 on Friday. GoldMining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.90.
GoldMining Company Profile
