GoldMining Inc. (CVE:GOLD) Director Sells C$11,286.00 in Stock

GoldMining Inc. (CVE:GOLD) Director Herb Dhaliwal sold 5,700 shares of GoldMining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.98, for a total transaction of C$11,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,300 shares in the company, valued at C$97,614.

CVE:GOLD opened at C$0.90 on Friday. GoldMining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.90.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, and development of gold assets in the Americas. Its projects include the La Mina and Titiribi gold-copper projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia; the Whistler gold-copper Project located in Alaska, United States; the Cachoeira and São Jorge Gold projects located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil; the Rea uranium project located in the Western of Alberta, Canada; the Yellowknife gold project located in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and the Crucero gold project located in southeastern Peru.

