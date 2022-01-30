Cohort (LON:CHRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $450.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 450 ($6.07) and last traded at GBX 469 ($6.33), with a volume of 17596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.48).

The company has a market capitalization of £188.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 539.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 557.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cohort’s payout ratio is currently 0.98%.

In related news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis bought 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 525 ($7.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,226 ($3,003.24).

About Cohort (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

