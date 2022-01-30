Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 317214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

About Angel Gold (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

