Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.32

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.32 and last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 58 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

DCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $505.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 747.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 330,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after buying an additional 291,691 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ducommun by 32.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after buying an additional 116,345 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 15,364.3% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 107,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ducommun by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after buying an additional 64,898 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 209.7% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 52,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

