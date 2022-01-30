SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Oppenheimer

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 21.92%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 22.5% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SEI Investments by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after buying an additional 482,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 124.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 428,630 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,589,000 after buying an additional 351,420 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 27.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,241,000 after buying an additional 136,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.