Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Up 112.5% in January

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIFTY opened at $27.86 on Friday. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17.

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

