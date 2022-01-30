Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Increases By 112.8%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 112.8% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

