US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Trex by 6.1% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 54.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 114,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after acquiring an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 23.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.82.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.