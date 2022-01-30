US Bancorp DE Acquires 73,964 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 348.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,964 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vale by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vale by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

NYSE:VALE opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

