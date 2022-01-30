Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $43,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after buying an additional 1,763,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,685,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,516,000 after buying an additional 495,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,354,000 after purchasing an additional 168,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Truist Financial upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $125.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.62. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $119.20 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.