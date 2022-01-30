argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $44,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,658,000 after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on argenx in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on argenx from $351.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.68.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $258.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.42. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

