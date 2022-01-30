US Bancorp DE Sells 1,648 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 87,096 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

