US Bancorp DE Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 70.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,879,000 after purchasing an additional 144,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,920,000 after purchasing an additional 346,024 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,147,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,320,000 after purchasing an additional 367,990 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total transaction of $203,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,478 shares of company stock valued at $10,289,563 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

TNDM stock opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.67. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 391.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

