MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $300.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $410.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $335.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.21. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $321.17 and a 12 month high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MarketAxess by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MarketAxess by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,160 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

