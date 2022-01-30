American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 316,937 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 553,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,937 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 3.05.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

