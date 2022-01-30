South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Raised to $84.50

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $76.00 to $84.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.34.

South State stock opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.95. South State has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South State will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. South State’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Amundi bought a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in South State by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in South State by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,342,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64,664 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in South State by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

