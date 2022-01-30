Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 834,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $46,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

