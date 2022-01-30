Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Raymond James

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

COTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. Coty has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $11.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Coty by 111,779.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Coty by 263.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 120,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 55.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

