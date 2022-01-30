O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $71.87 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average is $106.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.92.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $2,606,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,812 shares of company stock worth $58,294,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.