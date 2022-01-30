Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 7.5% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 6.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.