Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:VSTO opened at $37.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSTO. B. Riley increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Aegis increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.