Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,002 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hub Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter worth about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter worth about $112,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hub Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBG opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.72. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

