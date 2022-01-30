Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $389,000 Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 324.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. The company had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHLS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

