Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLUG. Barclays raised Plug Power from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.78.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 734.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 290,632 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 522.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 144,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

