Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will report sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the lowest is $1.87 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $7.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Avantor by 111,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,122 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 10.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Avantor by 142.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 32,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.