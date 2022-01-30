Piper Sandler Upgrades ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $650.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $791.00 to $680.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $850.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $694.07.

NYSE:NOW opened at $561.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $603.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $623.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 514.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

