California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJRD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

AJRD stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

