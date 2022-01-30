Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 79.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 117,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 52,091 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 307,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 EPS for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

