California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 252,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at $372,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 167.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 12.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 59,318 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

