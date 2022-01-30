California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 58.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 9.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LANC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $159.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.79. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.23.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Alan F. Harris purchased 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

