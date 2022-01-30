California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,643 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.56.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

