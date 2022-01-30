California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 167,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.84. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

