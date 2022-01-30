691,041 Shares in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 691,041 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DiDi Global by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global stock opened at 3.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of 5.82 and a 200-day moving average of 7.71. DiDi Global Inc. has a 1 year low of 3.55 and a 1 year high of 18.01.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

